US PERM freeze will hurt onsite paths but lift domestic tech roles, Priyank Kharge says

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS): The US government’s suspension of the Permanent Labour Certification Programme (PERM) for major IT outsourcing companies could have complex and far-reaching implications for India, with the move posing challenges to traditional IT outsourcing while potentially accelerating the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and high-value technology work in the country, Karnataka IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Friday.