US may never solve who was behind attack on Iranian school, says Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that he has still not seen the investigation report on the Minab school attack that killed over 100 people, including children, in Iran.

Trump, while talking to reporters during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, said that he has not seen anything which would lead him to believe that the attack was caused due to a US missile.

"I have not seen it no," Trump said.

A reporter immediately asked, "Why not?"

"At some point well I have to wait for it to be complete. I don't know that they're ever going to solve that problem. I mean you could ask me, but I don't know that they're ever going to say it was one of our missiles. I don't know that they're ever going to solve that problem in terms of whose fault was it because there were missiles flying all over the place. And it's horrible what happened," he said.