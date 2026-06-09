US lawmakers welcome court order scrapping USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee

Washington: US lawmakers, including some Republicans, have welcomed the federal court order striking down the USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, which the White House is expected to challenge in the appeals court.

Republican lawmakers focused on H-1B visas for healthcare workers and teachers who are in short supply particularly in rural areas, rather than on the IT sector, which benefits from this visa category.

"Many school districts in rural and remote parts of the state rely on the H-1B visa programme to bring quality teachers to their communities," said Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska.