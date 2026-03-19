US lawmakers sound alarm over social media’s growing influence on kids, democracy

Washington: US lawmakers across party lines voiced growing alarm over the sweeping influence of social media platforms, warning that their impact on children, public discourse, and the flow of information has outpaced existing laws.

At a Senate hearing marking 30 years of Section 230 on Wednesday (local time), senators repeatedly pointed to what they described as a digital ecosystem that is no longer functioning in the public interest.

“All of us here agree that the digital public sphere is not working for Americans or for our democracy,” Nadine Farid Johnson, policy director at the Knight First Amendment Institute, told lawmakers, setting the tone for a hearing that focused heavily on the societal costs of platform power.