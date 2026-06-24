US legislators support closer India ties, cite trade pact challenges



He also condemned recent incidents targeting Indian-Americans and other minority communities in the US. "We saw that in Texas, where a group of white supremacists got in front of the city hall and tore up an Indian flag and told people who hail from India to go back. They said that there's a Hindu takeover of Texas. They've spouted all kinds of other nonsensical rhetoric. We have to stand up against prejudice toward anybody... We have to make sure that everyone understands that it is un-American, has no place in America," he said.

Meanwhile, US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Bethany Poulos Morrison said that Washington is "very, very close" to concluding the historic trade agreement with India.

Speaking at an event, Morrison said, "Looking at trade, in February 2026, we announced the intention to finally conclude the historic trade deal. We are very, very close."

She added that the proposed agreement would open India's market of 1.4 billion people to American goods on "reciprocal and mutually beneficial" terms.

"This is going to open India's market of 1.4 billion to America's goods on terms that are reciprocal and mutually beneficial. The administration is driving towards the goal of Mission 500, 500 billion in trade by 2030, with a real sense of urgency," she said, referring to the broader trade target between the two countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met in New Delhi to advance negotiations on the Interim Agreement, originally launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.