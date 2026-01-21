US launches fast-track visa programme for FIFA World Cup fans

Washington: The United States is preparing to welcome visitors from across the world for what it says will be the “largest and greatest FIFA World Cup in history,” with the Trump Administration announcing a new fast-track visa initiative aimed at millions of foreign football fans expected to travel to the country

Beginning January 20, the State Department is launching the FIFA Priority Appointment Schedule System, known as FIFA PASS, a programme designed specifically for World Cup ticket holders who require US visas, a senior State Department official said.

“As part of the Trump Administration’s commitment to making this an incredible, successful event,” the official said, the new system is intended to ensure that legitimate fans are able to secure visa appointments in time for the tournament.