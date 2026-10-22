US Justice Department alleges anti-Asian bias at Ohio State University

Washington: The US Justice Department has accused Ohio State University's medical school of discriminating against Asian and white applicants, saying its admissions system favoured Black candidates and allowed some applicants to bypass screening or interviews.

The department's Civil Rights Division announced findings on Wednesday (local time) covering admissions to the university's College of Medicine for the incoming classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025. It said the practices violated federal civil rights law and the Supreme Court's 2023 ruling against race-based university admissions.