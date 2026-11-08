US job openings rise to 7.52 million in September, quits increase to 3.4 million

New Delhi: Job openings in the United States rose to 7.52 million in September 2026 from 7.19 million in August, while the number of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs increased to 3.4 million, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday.

The data showed that job openings increased by 333,000 during the month, although the BLS described the overall change as little changed. The job openings rate stood at 4.5 per cent in September, compared with 4.3 per cent in August.

"The number of job openings was little changed at 7.5 million in September," the BLS said in its official release.

The report further noted that hires and total separations remained broadly stable at 5.4 million and 5.3 million, respectively, indicating relatively steady labour market conditions.

"Hires and total separations changed little at 5.4 million and 5.3 million, respectively. Within separations, quits (3.4 million) increased, while layoffs and discharges (1.6 million) were little changed," the release stated.

According to the data, the number of hires stood at 5.402 million in September, compared with 5.271 million in August, representing an increase of 131,000. The hiring rate stood at 3.4 per cent, compared with 3.3 per cent in the preceding month.

Hiring increased in accommodation and food services by 158,000 during September, reflecting stronger recruitment activity in the sector.

Meanwhile, total separations, which include quits, layoffs and discharges, and other separations, increased to 5.319 million from 5.175 million in August. However, the total separations rate remained unchanged at 3.3 per cent.

The number of workers voluntarily leaving their jobs increased to 3.365 million in September from 3.044 million in August, marking a rise of 321,000.

The quits rate stood at 2.1 per cent in September, compared with 1.9 per cent in August.

The BLS explained that quits are generally voluntary separations initiated by employees and that the quits rate can serve as a measure of workers' willingness or ability to leave their jobs.

Sector-wise, quits increased by 197,000 in accommodation and food services but declined by 19,000 in arts, entertainment and recreation.

Over the year, total nonfarm quits increased by 375,000, according to the report.

On the other hand, layoffs and discharges stood at 1.641 million in September, compared with 1.768 million in August. The layoffs and discharges rate was 1.0 per cent, compared with 1.1 per cent in the previous month.

The BLS noted that layoffs and discharges declined by 70,000 in health care and social assistance.

The number of other separations, which include retirements, deaths, disabilities and transfers to other locations of the same firm, remained little changed at 313,000.

The report also highlighted changes in job openings across industries, with vacancies increasing by 104,000 in state and local government, excluding education.

In terms of establishment size, the layoffs and discharges rate declined among businesses employing one to nine workers, while job openings, hires, quits and total separations rates showed little or no change.

Establishments employing 5,000 or more workers also recorded little change in job openings, hiring and separations rates.

The latest report also included upward revisions to several August labour market indicators.

According to the BLS, August job openings were revised upward by 111,000 to 7.2 million, while hires were revised upward by 79,000 to 5.3 million.

Total separations for August were revised upward by 105,000 to 5.2 million. Within separations, quits were revised downward by 22,000 to 3.0 million, while layoffs and discharges were revised upward by 127,000 to 1.8 million.

The latest labour market figures come days after the US Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes at its October 28 monetary policy meeting, maintaining the federal funds rate target range at 3.75–4.00 per cent.

In its latest monetary policy statement, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said economic activity was expanding at a strong pace, supported by resilient domestic spending, strong productivity growth and robust capital investment.

"Job gains have kept pace with the workforce, and the unemployment rate has changed little," the Fed noted.

However, the central bank cautioned that "inflation remains elevated" and said additional information would help determine the appropriate monetary policy stance to bring inflation back to its 2 per cent target.

The decision to maintain interest rates was approved by a 10–2 vote, with Federal Reserve Governors Lisa D. Cook and Beth M. Hammack favouring a 25-basis-point rate increase.

Against this backdrop, the latest JOLTS data provides an important indication of labour demand in the world's largest economy, with the rise in voluntary quits and broadly stable hiring offering further insight into employment conditions as the Federal Reserve assesses its monetary policy outlook.