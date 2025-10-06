US-Japanese scientists win 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discoveries in immune tolerance

Today, Monday, October 6, Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Dr Shimon Sakaguchi were awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine for their findings of peripheral immunological tolerance.

Brunkow, 64, is a senior programme manager at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle. Ramsdell, 64, is a scientific adviser at Sonoma Biotherapeutics in San Francisco. Sakaguchi, 74, is a Distinguished Professor at Osaka University's Immunology Frontier Research Center in Japan, Associated Press reports.

“The laureates’ discoveries launched the field of peripheral tolerance, spurring the development of medical treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases,” the Nobel Assembly said in a news release.

“This may also lead to more successful transplantations. Several of these treatments are now undergoing clinical trials,” the Nobel Assembly added.

The immune system employs a number of overlapping systems to detect and combat bacteria, viruses, and other harmful agents. Key immune warriors, such as T cells, are educated to identify malicious actors. If some go wrong in a way that could cause autoimmune illnesses, they should be removed in the thymus, a process known as central tolerance.

The Nobel winners uncovered an additional way the body keeps the immune system in check.

The Nobel Committee stated that it began with Sakaguchi's discovery in 1995 of a previously unknown T cell subtype known as regulatory T cells, or T-regs.

Then, in 2001, Brunkow and Ramsdell uncovered the causative mutation in Foxp3, a gene also involved in a rare human autoimmune disease.

The Nobel Committee stated that two years later, Sakaguchi combined the discoveries to demonstrate that the Foxp3 gene controls the production of those T-regs, which then operate as a security guard to detect and suppress other types of T cells that overreact.

The award is the first of the 2025 Nobel Prize announcements, made by a panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

The Nobel Prize announcements continue on Tuesday with the physics prize, followed by chemistry and literature on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The Nobel Peace Prize will be revealed on Friday, followed by the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics on October 13.

The award ceremony will take place on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who established the prizes. Nobel was a wealthy Swedish manufacturer who invented dynamite. He died in 1896.

The trio will share a prize of 11 million Swedish kronor (almost $1.2 million).