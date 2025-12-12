US, Japan hold joint flight drills as China ups military activity near Japan

Tokyo: US strategic bombers joined a fleet of Japanese fighter jets in a joint military exercise meant to demonstrate their military cooperation around Japan's airspace, defence officials said on Thursday, as tensions with China escalate.

The exercise showcasing joint Japanese-US air power came a day after Chinese and Russian bombers flew together around western Japan, prompting Tokyo to scramble fighter jets, though there was no airspace violation. It also follows China's military aircraft locking radar on Japanese jets on Saturday, another incident that has caused Tokyo-Beijing relations to further deteriorate.

Early Friday, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth, held telephone talks on "increasingly severe security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, including the radar incident," the Japanese defence ministry said in a statement. It did not mention the flight drills.