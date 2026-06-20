Pakistan and Qatar to mediate fresh US-Iran diplomatic talks in Burgenstock

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 20 (ANI): After the halt in negotiations following the digital signing of the MoU, the US and Iran talks will be held in Switzerland on Sunday, in the presence of Islamabad and Qatar, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry stated.

The talks were initially scheduled to begin on Friday but were postponed amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to a press release from the Foreign Ministry, the "technical-level talks" will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland. The talks will include representatives of the US and Iran, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar.

"As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June 2026. Representatives of the United States and Iran, along with Mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the discussions," the release stated.

The Ministry further underscored Pakistan's resolve to "facilitate" the negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

"Pakistan will continue to facilitate the process in its role as mediator, with a view to advancing the understandings reached under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," the release added.