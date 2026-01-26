"US, India share historic bond": US State Secy Marco Rubio extends greetings to India on its 77th Republic Day

In the end, the US Secretary of State said that he is looking forward to "working together" to advance on the "shared objectives" in the year ahead.

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) also extended greetings on the occasion of Republic Day and said that the US "joins the people of India" in celebrating the country's adoption of the Constitution.

In its official X post, the Bureau also stated that it is "looking forward" to seeing what the "world's two largest and vibrant democracies" will achieve together in the year ahead.

The X post stated, " Happy Republic Day, India! The U.S. joins the people of India celebrating your country's adoption of the Constitution and we look forward to seeing what the world's two largest and vibrant democracies will achieve together in the year ahead."