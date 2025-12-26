US imposes visa bans on ex-EU commissioner, four others; European Commission seeks clarification

Washington: The United States has imposed visa bans on a former European Union Commissioner, Thierry Breton, and four other Europeans, accusing them of "organised efforts" to suppress "American viewpoints," Al Jazeera reported. The US alleged that the five Europeans pressured tech companies to censor free speech.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio alleged that the five Europeans had "advanced censorship crackdowns" against "American speakers and American companies", Al Jazeera reported.

"For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organised efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose. The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship," he said on X.