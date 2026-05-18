US immigration investigates thousands of foreign students over alleged fake OPT employment claims

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has identified nearly 10,000 foreign students suspected of misusing the Optional Practical Training (OPT) component of their student visas by allegedly claiming employment through fraudulent or highly suspect companies, according to statements made by senior US immigration officials.

The disclosure was made by acting ICE Director Todd Lyons during a press conference this week, where he described the OPT programme as having “become a magnet for fraud” and confirmed that multiple investigations are currently underway involving the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Federal investigators reportedly conducted on-ground site visits that found several OPT beneficiaries were being supervised or managed remotely by individuals operating from India rather than from within the United States, potentially violating programme rules that require direct US-based training and employment oversight.

“We’ve encountered cases involving espionage, biological threats, intellectual property theft, visa and employment fraud, and even scams targeting elderly Americans, all perpetrated by individuals abusing their status as students,” Lyons said during the briefing.

ICE officials framed the crackdown as both an immigration enforcement and national security issue. “Our nation will not tolerate security threats originating from the foreign student programme,” Lyons said, adding that the OPT system had expanded far beyond its original intent.

The Optional Practical Training programme allows international students studying on F-1 visas to work in the United States for up to 12 months after graduation, with STEM graduates eligible for an additional 24-month extension. The programme is widely used by international students, particularly from India and China, as a pathway to gain US work experience and potentially transition to H-1B employment visas.

According to data from the Open Doors report, Indian students became the largest international student group in the United States in recent years, with a significant proportion enrolled in STEM programmes that qualify for extended OPT periods.

US authorities have increasingly scrutinised the OPT programme over concerns that some companies allegedly function as shell employers or staffing intermediaries used to maintain visa status without legitimate employment. Earlier DHS audits and investigations had also raised concerns over inadequate employer oversight and gaps in monitoring compliance.

Lyons argued that the programme had evolved into what he described as an “uncontrolled guest worker pipeline.” “As the programme’s size has exploded, so has the fraud,” he said.

The latest developments come amid broader tightening of US immigration and visa compliance policies. International students, particularly those on post-study work authorisation, are now expected to face increased verification checks relating to employers, payroll records, workplace reporting structures, and job legitimacy.

Immigration lawyers and student advisors in the US have urged international students not to panic but to ensure that employment records, tax filings, offer letters, and reporting details remain fully compliant with immigration rules. They have also cautioned students against relying on consultancy-run placement arrangements or unofficial staffing networks promising guaranteed OPT employment.