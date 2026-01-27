US hosts first US–India drug policy working group meeting

Washington: The United States hosted the inaugural meeting of the US-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group in Washington, DC, from January 20 to 21, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation against narcotics trafficking and related security threats, according to an official press release by the White House.



According to the official press release, Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States of America, stated that India accorded the highest priority to addressing the threat posed by narcotics trafficking and the diversion of precursor chemicals, while also balancing effective enforcement with facilitation of legitimate trade.



Official Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "India and the U.S. held the Inaugural Drug Policy Executive Working Group meeting in Washington DC (20-21 Jan 2026). Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to countering synthetic opioids, novel precursors and misuse of digital platforms, while balancing effective enforcement with facilitation of legitimate trade."

