US holds 'maximum leverage' over Venezuela's interim authorities: White House

Washington: Forcefully defending its actions related to Venezuela, the White House on Wednesday said the United States now holds "maximum leverage" over the country's interim authorities, while also reiterating that discussions are underway regarding Greenland, describing both matters as issues of US national security.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Washington now holds "maximum leverage" over Venezuela's interim authorities following what she described as a decisive US operation carried out last week.

"There isn't another military in the world that could have pulled off this operation," Leavitt told reporters. “America is truly back with respect to Venezuela,” she added.