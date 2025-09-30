US H-1B visa rules set for major overhaul; to take effect for new petitions from 2026

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has confirmed that significant changes are coming to the H-1B visa process ahead of February 2026

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has confirmed that significant changes are coming to the H-1B visa process ahead of February 2026, when a new one-time fee of USD 100,000 for new H-1B petitions will take effect.

Speaking to NewsNation, Lutnick dismissed the notion of “inexpensive” tech consultants entering the US with their families, calling it “just wrong.”

Major changes ahead by 2026

“This procedure and process go into effect in February of 2026, so my guess is going to be, there are going to be a significant number of changes between now and 2026,” Lutnick said, as per a report by PTI.

“At least it shouldn't be overrun with these people. But I think you're going to see a really thoughtful change going forward. And that's what I expect will happen.”

One-time $100,000 fee for new visas

The Trump administration announced earlier this month that new H1B visas would carry a one-time fee of USD 100,000. Standing alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office when the proclamation was signed, Lutnick had said the fee would apply to all H1B visas, including renewals and first-time applicants.

Subsequently, the administration clarified that current H1B visa holders are exempt, and the USD 100,000 charge applies only to new petitions.

“There’s going to be a variety of changes; they’re talking about changes, how to get the lottery, should it still be a lottery? But that will all be resolved by February,” Lutnick said.

Rethinking the H1B lottery system

Lutnick also questioned the current lottery system for H-1B visas.

“Why should a nation bring in skilled workers through a lottery? That just doesn’t make any sense,” he added, noting that the H-1B programme, established in 1990, has been “butchered along the way.”

Currently, H1B visas are 7-10 times oversubscribed, with about 74% issued to tech consultants, while only around 4% go to educators and doctors. Lutnick stressed that the system should prioritize the most highly skilled professionals, particularly doctors, educators, and high-paid engineers, added PTI.