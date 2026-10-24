US H-1B restrictions risk undermining strategic partnership with India: Report

“For decades, the United States has built much of its economic and technological supremacy on a simple proposition: the world’s brightest minds should find their greatest opportunities on American soil. From Silicon Valley to leading research institutions, this openness has helped transform the country into an unrivalled centre of innovation. Yet Washington’s increasingly restrictive approach to the H-1B visa programme now threatens to undermine that very advantage, while placing an extraordinary strain on its relationship with India,” it mentioned.