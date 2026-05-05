US warns Iran over Strait crisis as global shipping disruption deepens

Washington DC [US], May 5 (ANI): United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, on Tuesday attacked Iran in a sharply worded statement and said that global supply chains are being weaponised as the IRGC holds the global economy hostage.

He made the remarks during a press conference along with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Gen Caine slammed Iran for repeatedly threatening and attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz over the past seven weeks, "in order to effectively cut off commercial traffic and damage the global economy."

He told the media, "By obstructing one of the world's most critical maritime checkpoints--a vital transit route for approximately one-fifth of the global oil consumption--Iran is weaponising the global supply chain. This action disregards established navigation rights and the Law of the Sea, and the regime led by the IRGC is effectively attempting to hold the entire global economy hostage."

Gen Caine claimed that over 1550 commercial vessels remain in the Persian Gulf, unable to transit due to Iranian attacks across the region.

"As a result of Iran's indiscriminate attacks across the region, there are currently 22,500 mariners embarked on more than 1,550 commercial vessels trapped in the Arabian Gulf, unable to transit. In addition to shipping, Iran has continued to deliberately attack its neighbours."

Speaking about Project Freedom, he said that it is designed to protect commercial shipping and help restore the flow of commerce through the Strait and sustain freedom of navigation.

"CENTCOM has established an enhanced security area on the southern side of the Strait that is now protected by US land, naval, and air assets to help defeat further Iranian aggression against commercial shipping", Gen Caine added.

Describing the defensive operation, he informed, "On the surface, guided missile destroyers and other warships are detecting and defeating Iranian threats. This includes fast boats and one-way attack drones. In the air, more than 100 fighters, attack aircraft, and other manned and unmanned aircraft, synchronised by the 82nd Airborne Division, are in the air 24 hours a day, providing defensive overwatch for the enhanced security area and its approaches that I discussed. These forces are comprised of over 15,000 American service members and have established localised air and sea control to protect against Iranian threats. Commercial vessels that transit through the area will see, hear, and frankly feel US combat power around them on the sea, in the skies, and on the radio. And as of this morning, as was mentioned prior, two US-flag merchant vessels have transited, and we anticipate more to transit over the coming days."

Gen Caine said that further up the Gulf, US Naval Forces Central Command continues to work to identify and mitigate any threats.

He warned Iran against any misadventures and said urged global participation in assisting Washington.

"Beyond Project Freedom, CENTCOM and the rest of the joint force remain ready to resume major combat operations against Iran if ordered to do so. No adversary should mistake our current restraint with the lack of resolve, and the President has said, as the Secretary has, that now is the time for those with an equity stake in the Strait to come assist."

Also at the briefing, in a stern warning to Tehran, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth officially defined the parameters of Project Freedom on Tuesday, characterising the mission as a temporary but "locked and loaded" defensive measure to end Iranian interference in global shipping.