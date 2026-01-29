US Federal Reserve links weak jobs to immigration slowdown

Washington: US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that job growth has slowed in part because of a sharp decline in labour supply driven by lower immigration.

Powell on Wednesday (local time) said labour market conditions “may be stabilising after a period of gradual softening.” He said the unemployment rate was 4.4 per cent in December and has “changed little in recent months.”

But job growth has been weak. “Total nonfarm payrolls declined at an average pace of 22,000 per month over the last three months,” Powell said. Excluding government jobs, private payrolls rose by an average of 29,000 per month.

Powell said the slowdown reflects changes on both sides of the labour market. “A good part of the slowing in the pace of job growth over the past year reflects a decline in the growth of the labour force due to lower immigration and labour force participation,” he said.