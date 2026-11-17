Washington: Falling international student enrolment could cut contributions to the US economy by $2.4 billion and support more than 31,000 fewer jobs, according to an analysis released on Monday by NAFSA: Association of International Educators and research firm JB International.
In its report, NAFSA estimated that international students contributed $39.9 billion and supported 309,409 jobs in 2025-26, down about $3 billion and more than 46,000 jobs from a year earlier.
That represented a 7 per cent fall in economic contributions and a second consecutive annual decline, the association said.
“All Americans will feel the effects as international students’ tuition payments, local spending, and contributions to U.S. excellence in research and innovation diminish,” NAFSA chief executive Fanta Aw said.
NAFSA attributed the downturn partly to US government barriers affecting overseas students. It urged improvements to visa processing and protections for practical training opportunities.
The impact extends beyond university tuition. NAFSA’s estimates cover jobs supported in sectors including accommodation, dining, retail, transportation, telecommunications and health insurance.
California faces the largest projected reduction in contributions for 2026-27, at $352.2 million, followed by New York at $334 million.
NAFSA estimated declines of $195.9 million in Massachusetts, $137 million in Texas and $136.6 million in Illinois.
The fall projections draw on the Institute of International Education’s latest enrolment survey and October data from the US government’s Student and Exchange Visitor Information System.
IIE’s preliminary survey of more than 800 institutions found that new international enrolments fell 15 per cent this autumn. Graduate enrolment declined 15 per cent, undergraduate numbers fell 3 per cent, and participation in Optional Practical Training dropped 6 per cent.
India remained the largest source of international students in the separate Open Doors annual report for 2025-26, with 339,435 students. Indian graduate enrolment fell sharply, while participation in Optional Practical Training increased. Those annual figures cover an earlier period than the autumn survey.
The economic decline was not uniform across institutions. International students at community colleges contributed an estimated $2.4 billion during 2025-26, an increase of 8 per cent, and supported 9,564 jobs, NAFSA said.
International students in college and university English-language programmes contributed $273 million and supported 1,761 jobs. Their economic contribution fell 30.4 per cent.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.