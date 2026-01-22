US Envoy to India Sergio Gor to travel to Turkmenistan this month

New Delhi: US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Ambassador Sergio Gor, will travel to Turkmenistan from January 22 to January 23.



Gor will engage in a series of high-level meetings with senior Turkmen government officials and the business community, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation, promoting regional stability, and strengthening economic partnerships.



The United States looks forward to engaging with Turkmenistan on new opportunities for collaboration that will benefit both our nations and contribute to prosperity and security across the region.

