US ends indefinite stay policy for international students on F-1 visas



According to the final rule, media representatives on I visas will now be admitted for a period necessary to complete their assignment, not to exceed 240 days, and must apply for an extension to stay longer. Representatives holding passports from the People's Republic of China are subject to a more restrictive 90-day admission limit.

The regulation also codifies a stricter definition of a foreign media organisation, requiring entities to be engaged in the regular production of journalistic information and to maintain a home office abroad.

Because the "duration of status" system is being phased out, extensions will no longer be handled as routine updates by school officials or program sponsors. Instead, applicants must file a formal Form I-539 with USCIS, which may involve providing biometric data and attending in-person interviews.