US embassy says student visas being processed under existing rules amid delay concerns

The United States Embassy in New Delhi has said student visa applications are continuing to be processed under established regulations, amid concerns over delays in securing visa interview appointments for students planning to study in the US.

Responding to queries, an embassy spokesperson said the US government remains committed to ensuring that eligible students are granted visas while safeguarding national security.

"The United States government is committed to processing visas in accordance with established regulations and guidelines to ensure that qualified applicants are approved for study in the United States while maintaining national security," the spokesperson said.

The embassy clarified that every student visa application is assessed individually.

"All student visa applications are adjudicated on a case-by-case basis in strict accordance with established regulations and guidelines," the spokesperson added.

Applicants were advised to check the official US Department of State website or the websites of the relevant US Embassy or Consulate for the latest information on visa interview wait times and processing schedules.

The clarification comes amid reports of delays in obtaining student visa interview appointments and follows recent comments by US Vice President JD Vance, who announced that the Department of Labor had launched investigations and issued subpoenas against alleged foreign fraudsters accused of misusing the H-1B visa programme. Vance said the Trump administration would ensure that visa programmes do not disadvantage American workers.

The H-1B visa remains one of the primary routes for Indian professionals seeking employment in the United States, particularly in sectors such as technology, engineering, healthcare and finance.

According to US student visa guidelines, international students must first secure admission to a recognised educational institution before applying for a visa. Once admitted, applicants receive Form I-20, which is required to begin the visa application process.

New students can be issued F and M visas up to 365 days before the start of their course, although they may enter the United States only within 30 days of the programme commencement date mentioned on the Form I-20.

The F-1 visa is issued to students enrolled in academic programmes at accredited colleges, universities, private secondary schools and approved English-language institutions, while the M-1 visa is intended for vocational and other non-academic courses.

Applicants are required to submit a completed DS-160 application form, a valid passport, a recent photograph, the original signed Form I-20, proof of SEVIS (I-901) fee payment, an interview appointment confirmation and supporting documents. Married applicants are also required to provide a copy of their marriage certificate.

The US Department of State also operates EducationUSA, its official higher education advising network, with centres in Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai to assist Indian students planning to pursue higher education in the United States.

Under current regulations, eligible F-1 visa holders may also apply for up to 12 months of Optional Practical Training (OPT) after completing their studies, subject to approval. Students who remain away from their academic programme for more than five months may be required to obtain a new student visa before returning to the United States.