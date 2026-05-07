US revives Quad messaging as Marco Rubio prepares for first India visit

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The US Embassy in India on Thursday shared a "throwback" message highlighting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's commitment to strengthening economic opportunity, peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Looking back at a moment of shared vision and partnership. 'We are committed to strengthening economic opportunity and peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region,' - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while meeting QUAD foreign leaders in January 2025," the Embassy said in a post on X.

https://x.com/USAndIndia/status/2052261937082241160?s=20

The post comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between India and the United States ahead of Rubio's upcoming visit to India.

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor expressed his enthusiasm regarding the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, asserting that Washington places immense value on its "growing partnership" with New Delhi and remains committed to further strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on the social media platform X, Gor referred to Rubio as a "good friend" while highlighting the strategic weight the United States assigns to its relationship with India.

https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2051926070023082384?s=20

"Looking forward to welcoming my good friend Secretary Rubio to India! The United States deeply values our growing partnership with India, and we are excited to build even stronger ties that will benefit both our nations and the world. See you soon, Mr Secretary!" Gor wrote.

This diplomatic outreach precedes a series of significant bilateral and multilateral engagements. Rubio is slated to arrive in India this month, marking his first official visit to the country since taking charge as the US Secretary of State.

A primary focus of the mission is expected to be his participation in a ministerial-level Quad meeting, which India is proposed to host.

In a recent interview with the nation's primary 24-hour public service broadcaster, the US Ambassador confirmed that preparations for the Quad dialogue are in full swing.

He noted that the Secretary is eager to experience the country's diversity, stating, "We're looking forward to hosting a ministerial-level Quad meeting in India. This will be the Secretary's first visit to the country, and he is keen to visit not just Delhi but other places as well. India is vitally important to us and an incredible partner. The President also shares a strong relationship with your Prime Minister."