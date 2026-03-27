US Education Department faces legal heat over partial restoration of school mental health grants

The United States Department of Education is under renewed legal pressure after a group of states accused it of failing to fully comply with a court directive to reinstate cancelled school mental health grants. In a court filing led by California on March 17, states argued that the department restored only six months of funding instead of the full year mandated by the court.

The dispute stems from a lawsuit filed by 16 states after several school districts were informed in April 2025 that their grants would be terminated. The Donald Trump administration had justified the move by stating that the programmes did not align with its policy stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion. However, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court ruling directing the department to reconsider its decision and restore funding.