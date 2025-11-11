US edu dept finalizes major student loan reforms, caps graduate borrowing

The US Department of Education has finalized sweeping reforms under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), marking a major milestone in reshaping the nation’s student loan system.

The Reimagining and Improving Student Education (RISE) Committee, following extensive deliberations in September and November, reached consensus on measures to simplify repayment, cap excessive borrowing, and increase accountability among higher education institutions.

The reforms aim to protect borrowers from unmanageable debt and align student loans with realistic workforce outcomes.

The changes represent a significant overhaul of the federal student loan framework, targeting years of complexity and inefficiency.

By streamlining repayment plans, limiting graduate and professional loans, and eliminating programmes that encouraged unsustainable borrowing, the Department seeks to create a more transparent and sustainable model for funding higher education.