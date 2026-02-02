US Edu department proposes overhaul of Federal student loans, sets new caps on graduate borrowing

Grad PLUS to be eliminated, new loan limits proposed

Among the most significant measures is the elimination of the Grad PLUS loan programme, which currently allows graduate students to borrow up to the full cost of attendance. Lawmakers have argued that unlimited access to loans has contributed to rising graduate tuition fees.

Under the proposal, beginning July 2026, new graduate students would be capped at $20,500 per year in federal loans, with a lifetime borrowing limit of $100,000. Professional students would be eligible for up to $50,000 per year, subject to an aggregate cap of $200,000.

The Department noted that graduate borrowing now accounts for a substantial share of federal student loan balances, particularly within income-driven repayment plans. Officials said the new caps are intended to limit excessive borrowing, curb tuition inflation, and safeguard both borrowers and taxpayers.

Colleges and universities would also be allowed to impose programme-level loan limits below the federal maximums, enabling institutions to better align borrowing with programme costs and expected post-graduation earnings.