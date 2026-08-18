US Department of War orders 30 universities to audit foreign research and funding ties over security concerns

Washington: The US Department of War has issued formal notifications to 30 domestic academic institutions, directing them to immediately conduct comprehensive reviews of their academic, financial and research collaborations with foreign entities of concern.

According to the Department, the notifications cover active institutional ties and collaborations with foreign entities identified under Section 1286 of the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), as well as organisations associated with rebranded Confucius Institutes.

The action, led by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, is aimed at protecting American taxpayer-funded research investments from unauthorised technology transfer, intellectual property theft and adversarial exploitation.