US delegation to visit India on Dec 9 for crucial bilateral trade negotiations

New Delhi: A high-level delegation from the office of the US Trade Representative, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, will visit India from December 9-11, 2025, official sources told ANI.



Negotiations between the two countries are scheduled for December 10 and 11, focusing on all trade-related issues as both nations work to advance the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, serving as India's Chief Negotiator, will lead the Indian negotiating team during these critical discussions.

