US Congressmen play down trade frictions, stress long-term India ties

Bera recalled his visit to India during a period of heightened friction. “I left on a Friday, landed on Saturday, and we’re hit with $100,000 H-1B visa issues… 50 per cent tariff. So there was a lot of friction points,” he said. “But the truth is… they get it.”

He emphasized that US companies continue to view India as a primary destination for investment. “You don’t see American companies making multibillion-dollar investments in Pakistan. That’s all happening in India,” Bera said.

Representative Rich McCormick said economic disagreements should be viewed through a broader strategic lens. “We have to make sure there’s balance there, that there’s equal buy-in,” he said, adding that perfect symmetry is unrealistic. “It’s not going to be perfectly balanced. Anybody who’s married understands that.”