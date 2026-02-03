US Chamber cheers progress in US–India trade deal

Washington DC: The US Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday welcomed the progress of the trade deal between the United States and India, a development that American and Indian businesses have long been seeking.



Commenting on the announcement, U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark congratulated both governments for moving ahead with measures aimed at reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers. She said the steps would benefit companies and workers in both countries.



"We congratulate the U.S. and Indian governments on their announcement to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers that will benefit American and Indian companies and workers in both great nations," Clark said.