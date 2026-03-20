US bill backs OPT for foreign students

Washington: US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill to protect a key work programme for international students, aiming to retain foreign graduates, including thousands from India, amid rising global competition for skilled talent.

Representatives Sam Liccardo, Jay Obernolte and Indian American Raja Krishnamoorthi unveiled the Keep Innovators in America Act to codify the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme into law, providing long-term certainty for students, universities and employers.