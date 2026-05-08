Seattle-based Indian diaspora team grants ₹25,000 scholarship to Annamalai University civil engineering student

Cuddalore: An educational scholarship of ?25,000 was awarded to a second-year Civil Engineering student of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FEAT), Annamalai University, under a social outreach initiative of the Seattle India Team, USA.
According to the university statement, the Seattle India Team has been providing educational assistance to economically disadvantaged girl students studying at the university.
Eligible students are identified and arrangements are made to ensure that financial support reaches them directly from donors to help them continue their studies and prevent discontinuation of education.
The scholarship order was handed over to the student by Dr. S Arivudainambi, Member of the Vice-Chancellor Convenor Committee, and Dr. R Singaravel, Registrar of the university.K Jayaprakash, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer and Information Science and coordinator of the initiative, made arrangements for the disbursement of the scholarship.
Dr. K Praveena, Associate Professor in the Department of Education, and Dr. Mani Kumari, Professor and Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, FEAT, were present.