US-Based Alumnus makes USD 4 million donation as BITS Pilani endowment crosses USD 34 million

The donation comes as BITS Pilani’s Endowment Fund crosses USD 34 million in pledges and receipts from its global alumni community.

The Institute has set up a USD 100 million Endowment Fund — the first of its kind among non-government higher education institutions in India — to support its transformation into a globally ranked university.

The fund is aimed at strengthening faculty excellence, enhancing research capacity, expanding student scholarships, and deepening global engagement, reflecting growing alumni-led philanthropy and confidence in BITS Pilani’s long-term vision.

Through their contribution, Chand and Manju Garg aim to support 16 meritorious students every year, with a special focus on girls from financially constrained backgrounds, enabling them to pursue and complete their education at BITS Pilani.

Describing the Institute as the “starting point” of his journey, Garg expressed hope that deserving students would benefit from the same transformative opportunities that shaped his life.

Sharing his motivation, Chand P Garg said he felt deeply indebted to BITS Pilani. “Whatever I could achieve in life, it started from the education I received at this very place, Pilani. Through this donation, my wife and I believe that we are just relaying the means to ensure that deserving students with financial need can experience the same transformative education that shaped my journey,” he said.