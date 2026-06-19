US and Iran activate critical 60-day clock for final peace treaty as military blockades lift

Washington (IANS): The Trump administration is preparing to enter what could be the most consequential phase of its Iran diplomacy, with Vice President JD Vance saying Thursday that the next 60 days will determine whether a fragile memorandum of understanding evolves into a lasting agreement or unravels amid longstanding mistrust between Washington and Tehran.
In a wide-ranging White House briefing, Vance laid out the administration's roadmap for implementing the accord signed this week, stressing that future economic benefits for Iran would depend entirely on verified actions, not promises.
"I would say the 60-day period officially started today," Vance told reporters at a crowded White House press conference.
The remarks offered the clearest picture yet of how Washington intends to move from the framework agreement to a final settlement that addresses Iran's nuclear activities, regional conduct and future relationship with the international community.
Technical negotiations move to centre stage
The administration now plans to shift from political negotiations to highly technical discussions involving nuclear experts, diplomats and security officials.
Vance said talks are expected to begin in Switzerland, where negotiators will focus on implementation details rather than broad political principles.
"We think these technical negotiations are going to start sometime this weekend," he said.
The vice president indicated that issues such as the disposition of highly enriched uranium, verification mechanisms, inspection procedures and compliance benchmarks would dominate the next stage.
"How do you destroy this highly enriched uranium, all that stuff that you really just have to get into the nitty gritty on," he said.
Vance said he expects to play a leading role in the negotiations, although timing remains dependent on coordination with Iranian officials.
"I certainly plan to lead the U.S. negotiating team," he said.
Verification, not trust
A recurring theme throughout Vence’s briefing was the administration's insistence that verification would determine whether the agreement succeeds.
"We don't trust words. We trust action, and we trust conduct," Vance said.
The vice president said Iran had committed to allowing inspections, eliminating highly enriched uranium stockpiles and accepting monitoring mechanisms designed to prevent the re-emergence of a nuclear weapons programme.
"They have promised not to enrich," he said.
According to Vance, written commitments alone will not trigger sanctions relief or broader economic benefits.
"Words don't matter…, we're about verification," he said.
The administration's objective, he said, is not merely to halt Iran's current nuclear activities but to ensure that future generations do not face the same challenge.
"We're trying to ensure they don't rebuild that capacity, not just a year from now, two years from now, but many, many years from now."
Congress enters the process
Vance also disclosed that lawmakers would soon receive formal briefings on the agreement, amid growing scrutiny from both Republicans and Democrats.
"We do plan to brief Congress very soon," he said.
The vice president said Congress had either already received or would shortly receive the signed memorandum.
He also defended the administration's authority to temporarily ease certain sanctions without congressional approval.
"We feel quite confident that we can temporarily lift those sanctions without going to Congress and seeking their approval on that," he said.
The legal question has become increasingly important as lawmakers seek greater oversight of an agreement that could reshape US policy toward Iran and the wider Middle East.
Economic pressure remains intact
One of the administration's central arguments is that Iran has not yet received meaningful economic relief.
Vance repeatedly rejected claims that Tehran was being rewarded before demonstrating compliance.
"They don't get anything unless they change their behavior," he said.
He argued that the United States continues to hold substantial economic leverage through sanctions and access to frozen Iranian assets.
"We're not releasing a single dollar of that money until the Iranians perform," he said, referring to frozen Iranian funds held outside the United States.
Vance also disputed reports suggesting that billions of dollars had already been released.
"I've seen some reports ... that's just not true," he said.
The vice president maintained that any future sanctions relief would be incremental and reversible.
"As they dial up their good behavior, we can dial up the economic relief. If they dial down their good behavior, we can turn it off."
Future of Hormuz and regional security
Vance suggested that negotiations would also address long-term security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy corridors.
He said the memorandum envisions discussions among Iran, Oman and Gulf Arab states to establish a framework to prevent future disruptions to global shipping.
"We don't ever want this to happen again," Vance said.
The goal, he said, is to ensure that the waterway can never again become "a choke point for the global economy."
Vance stressed that the United States remains opposed to any future tolls on commercial traffic through international waterways.
"We believe international waterways should be free of tolls," he said.
Military leverage remains
Despite the diplomatic push, Vance emphasised that Washington retains significant military and economic leverage.
"If they don't perform, every sanction will come back on," he said.
He also outlined how any future reduction in US military deployments would occur only after full compliance.
"We will withdraw troops to the pre-conflict level."
The proposal would primarily affect additional forces deployed during the crisis rather than longstanding American military positions across the Gulf region.
Vance said the administration would evaluate Iran's conduct broadly, including its treatment of inspectors, support for regional armed groups and compliance with nuclear commitments.
"We've still got all the cards," he said.
What happens next
Responding to questions, Vance emphasized a phased approach rather than a single comprehensive agreement.
Vance suggested that future benefits would be unlocked only after measurable Iranian actions, including the destruction of enriched material and acceptance of intrusive inspections.
"If they do the things that they have promised to do," he said, benefits would follow.
If they do not, the administration argues that the existing pressure campaign can quickly be restored.
"It takes two to tango," Vance said.
The coming weeks are likely to be closely watched across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, where governments have a direct stake in regional stability and the uninterrupted flow of oil through the Gulf.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.