Decoding Trump’s interest in Greenland

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump's presidency has repeatedly been marked by a strong emphasis on territorial expansion and strategic dominance. Days after a US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, attention has now shifted to Greenland, with Trump once again intensifying efforts to bring the Arctic territory under American control.



The renewed push has reignited anxiety across Europe and drawn sharp criticism from several US allies. For decades, Washington has viewed Greenland as strategically important, and the Trump administration has once more placed the island at the centre of its Arctic agenda by reviving discussions around altering the status of the Danish territory.



Trump first publicly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland during his first term in 2019, likening a potential deal to a "large real estate purchase." Leaders in Nuuk and Copenhagen, however, rejected the proposal, stressing that Greenland was not for sale or transfer.