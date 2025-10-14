US Ambassador to India Gor says he discussed bilateral issues with PM Modi

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed bilateral issues which included trade, defense and technology.

Gor said he and Modi, in their first meeting in India, also discussed the importance of critical minerals to both the US and India.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on most exports from India, among the highest for any US trading partner.

The move impacts about $50 billion of Indian exports to the US, mainly hurting labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery and the shrimp industry.