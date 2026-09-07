US Ambassador Sergio Gor launches TRUST Fellowship for collaboration on critical technologies

Bengaluru: United States Ambassador Sergio Gor has launched the TRUST Fellowship, a new public-private initiative aimed at strengthening collaboration between American and Indian researchers in critical technologies, an official statement said on Monday.
In his address at the US mission’s National Day reception in Bengaluru to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, Gor said the two countries had significant potential for deeper cooperation and stressed the Trump Administration’s focus on delivering tangible outcomes for American workers and businesses through the bilateral partnership, the statement said.
"Every week our embassy strives to deliver real results. The limitless potential with India is real, and we are working tirelessly to deliver tangible outcomes," he said.
The TRUST Fellowship will bring together leading researchers from the United States and India to work on critical technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing and biotechnology.
The programme has been supported by Kris Gopalakrishnan of Pratithi Investments and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Mazumdar-Shaw Philanthropy in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).
Under the fellowship, US postdoctoral researchers and early-career faculty members will receive stipends to undertake 12-month collaborative research projects with Indian institutions. The programme is scheduled to begin this month.
“I want to see the TRUST Fellowship be a catalyst to get more leaders to step up, which will attract more fellows into the programme and more breakthroughs to reach the market,” Gor said.
The Ambassador also announced an expansion of the US Commercial Service presence in Bengaluru to provide greater support to American companies seeking to expand their operations in South India.
The expanded services will include export counselling, market intelligence, and assistance in connecting American companies with vetted local partners.
“American enterprises need stronger support, sharper market intelligence, and wider doors in this market. That is precisely what this expansion delivers. It means more American exports. It means more American jobs. And it means American companies taking a direct stake in Bengaluru’s growth engine,” Gor said.
Highlighting cooperation in the space sector, Gor pointed to recent joint missions and ongoing discussions between the space agencies of the two countries on lunar exploration as an indication of the growing ambition of the India-US partnership.
“That tells you everything about where this partnership is headed: bigger, bolder, and more ambitious,” he said.
The 250th anniversary celebrations were marked across Bengaluru, with several prominent landmarks illuminated in red, white and blue. These included Vidhana Soudha, the main building of the Indian Institute of Science, ITC Gardenia, the State Central Library in Cubbon Park, Boeing, and Collins Aerospace.
The event also featured cultural and culinary programmes. Students of Christ University performed the Indian and US national anthems, while the US Foreign Agricultural Service showcased American cuisine and agricultural products.
The reception featured dishes prepared using American apples, cranberries, pecans, and pistachios.
"Let’s celebrate 250 years of American freedom – the freedom to build, to compete, and to win. And let’s celebrate a partnership with India that is delivering tangible results for both our nations," Gor said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.