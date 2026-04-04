US adds jobs in March despite downward revision to Jan-Feb employment data



Alternatively, some industries continued to see losses. "Employment in financial activities edged down by 15,000 in March, reflecting a loss in finance and insurance (-16,000). Employment in financial activities is down by 77,000 since reaching a peak in May 2025," the Bureau said.



The report also noted limited movement in several major sectors. "Employment showed little change over the month in other major industries, including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; retail trade; information; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and other services," it added.