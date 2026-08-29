US: 3 students stabbed at Texas high school, 14-year-old suspect in custody



"All other students and staff are safe under the supervision of faculty and staff," the Socorro Independent School District said in a statement.

District police took the suspect into custody near the school without incident, officials said. He faces at least three charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Washington.

It was reported that the sheriff's office said it is investigating the incident with assistance from the Texas Rangers and Socorro Independent School District Police Department.

The commander said he was unable to confirm if the suspect is a student at the high school as per the report.

This is a developing story.