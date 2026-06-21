Urged CM to include yoga in school curriculum: Bihar Minister Nishant Kumar

Patna: Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar on Sunday said he proposed to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to include yoga in the school curriculum.
He elaborated that students would have the option to choose or skip yoga sessions, and there would be no attendance rules for the same.
Addressing a yoga session organised in Patna on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Kumar said, "I have urged Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to implement yoga in the school curriculum on an elective basis."
The yoga camp at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna's Kankarbagh was attended by CM Choudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Ramnath Thakur, MLA Mangal Pandey, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, and DGP Vinay Kumar, among others.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.