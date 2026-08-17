Urban joblessness drops to 6.7% in July as official survey tracks rise in workforce numbers

The overall unemployment rate (UR) among persons of age 15 years and above dropped to 5.1 per cent in July this year from 5.5 per cent in June 2026. Compared with July 2025, the overall UR and rural UR remained broadly stable in July 2026, whereas the urban UR decreased by 0.5 percentage point from 7.2 per cent in July last year to 6.7 per cent in July 2026, the figures showed.