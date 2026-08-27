UPTET 2026: Over 13 lakh qualify as results declared

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, on Wednesday declared the result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026, with more than 13 lakh candidates qualifying the examination.



The commission said the UPTET 2026 written examination was conducted on July 2, 3 and 4 across 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh at 955 examination centres in five shifts. A total of 19,94,661 candidates had registered for the examination.



UPESSC Chairman Dr Prashant Kumar said the examination was conducted in a fair, transparent and secure manner. He added that the result was prepared as per the normalisation process mentioned in the official examination notification.