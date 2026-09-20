Tight security marks UPSSSC Excise Constable, Rajasthan SI re-exams

Lucknow: Tight security arrangements and comprehensive administrative protocols marked the conduct of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Excise Constable Main Examination on Sunday across various centres in Lucknow and other parts of the state.

Police personnel were deployed at examination centres to maintain strict security arrangements and ensure the smooth conduct of the recruitment examination. Authorities also maintained close surveillance around the examination venues to prevent any untoward incident and curb possible malpractices.



Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Sub-Inspector Recruitment-2021 re-examination also commenced across multiple shifts in 11 administrative districts. Originally cancelled during the previous administration's tenure following a widespread paper leak controversy, the rescheduled examination saw a large number of registered aspirants reporting to designated examination centres under heightened administrative monitoring.



State authorities across both regions coordinated closely with security agencies to ensure smooth logistical movement and prevent malpractices, allowing the statewide recruitment processes to proceed without major interruptions.