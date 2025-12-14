UPSC to allot preferred examination centres to candidates with benchmark disabilities

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a reform aimed at improving accessibility for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) appearing in its examinations.
In a statement issued on Friday, December 12, the Commission said it has decided to allot the “centre of choice” to all PwBD candidates, ensuring they are assigned the examination centre indicated as their preferred option in the application form.
The decision is intended to address logistical challenges and accessibility concerns commonly faced by candidates with benchmark disabilities.
UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said an analysis of examination centre data from the past five years showed that high-demand centres such as Delhi, Cuttack, Patna and Lucknow reach full capacity at an early stage due to the large volume of applicants.
As a result, PwBD candidates are often compelled to opt for alternative centres that may not be suitable or easily accessible.
Kumar said the new arrangement would ensure greater convenience for PwBD candidates while appearing for UPSC examinations.
To implement the reform, the Commission has revised its centre allocation mechanism. Under the updated system, the existing capacity of examination centres will initially be filled by both PwBD and non-PwBD candidates.
Once a centre reaches full capacity, it will be closed for selection by non-PwBD candidates.
PwBD candidates, however, will continue to have the option to select the same centre even after the capacity limit has been reached.
The UPSC added that additional capacity will be created wherever required to ensure that no PwBD candidate is denied their preferred examination centre.