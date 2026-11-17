What technology-driven reforms has UPSC introduced?

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar highlighted several initiatives introduced by the Commission, including AI-enabled facial authentication of candidates at examination centres, a Universal Registration Number (URN) for applicants, digitisation of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) proposals and computerised randomisation of interview boards, The Indian Express reported.

Kumar said that technology must be used to counter attempts to manipulate examination systems and ensure fairness and transparency.

"When people use technology to beat the system, the only way is to use more technology to keep a check on them, so that the system remains fair and transparent and the integrity of the examination process is upheld," he said.

The facial authentication system is intended to prevent impersonation by matching candidates' live images with their application photographs. The Commission has also used AI-based verification to identify duplicate and ineligible applications at the preliminary examination stage.