The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has called for greater coordination among State Public Service Commissions (PSCs) to strengthen examination security, improve recruitment procedures and adopt technology-driven reforms across government recruitment systems.
According to The Indian Express, the Commission organised a one-day workshop for secretaries of State PSCs at its headquarters in New Delhi on November 16. The meeting focused on conducting large-scale examinations securely, preventing malpractice and sharing administrative practices.
What technology-driven reforms has UPSC introduced?
UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar highlighted several initiatives introduced by the Commission, including AI-enabled facial authentication of candidates at examination centres, a Universal Registration Number (URN) for applicants, digitisation of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) proposals and computerised randomisation of interview boards, The Indian Express reported.
Kumar said that technology must be used to counter attempts to manipulate examination systems and ensure fairness and transparency.
"When people use technology to beat the system, the only way is to use more technology to keep a check on them, so that the system remains fair and transparent and the integrity of the examination process is upheld," he said.
The facial authentication system is intended to prevent impersonation by matching candidates' live images with their application photographs. The Commission has also used AI-based verification to identify duplicate and ineligible applications at the preliminary examination stage.
States urged to share recruitment practices
UPSC Secretary Shashi Ranjan Kumar said that State PSCs had developed effective solutions in areas such as digital application processing, conducting examinations in regional languages and grievance redressal. He urged the participating commissions to pool these practices into a shared repository to facilitate wider adoption.
The workshop included four sessions covering examinations, recruitment, recruitment rules, and disciplinary and appeal cases. According to The Indian Express, UPSC officials presented the Commission's procedures, followed by discussions with representatives of State PSCs.
The Commission said that the initiative followed a decision taken at the 25th National Conference of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions, held in Bengaluru in January 2025. Depending on feedback, the workshop could become an annual exercise.