UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2026 released; exam on September 13

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026. It has activated the UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2026 link on the official portal at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who had registered for the written examination can now download their UPSC NDA hall ticket 2026 with valid login credentials. One must enter their Universal Registered Number and password. The Commission will be condcuting the UPSC NDA 2 exam on September 13.

How to download UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the admit card on the homepage

Step 3: Find the candidate login and enter the details such as Universal Registered Number and password

Step 4: Enter the captcha and other details

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: The UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of admit card for future need

The exam authority will be conducting the UPSC NDA II exam on September 13 in two sessions. The morning session will be held for Paper I (Mathematics) from 10 am to 12:30 pm. While, the afternoon session for Paper II (General Ability Test) will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.