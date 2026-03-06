UPSC journey had many ups and downs, says topper Anuj Agnihotri from Rajasthan

Jaipur: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Friday, declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, with Anuj Agnihotri, a doctor by profession from Rawatbhata in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, securing the top position.

His achievement has brought pride to the entire Rajasthan and especially to his hometown.

While congratulating Anuj Agnihotri for securing the top position in the UPSC exam, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on social media platform X said: "Heartiest congratulations to all the candidates who have succeeded in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. Special congratulations and best wishes for a bright future to the talented young man from Rajasthan, Dr. Anuj Agnihotri, who secured the first position in this examination. Undoubtedly, this success of yours will serve as an inspiration for millions of youth in the state and the country."