UPSC free coaching: Punjab selects 1,000 college students for online preparation programme

Chandigarh: College students in Punjab preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination and Punjab Civil Services (PSC) examinations will be able to access free online coaching under a new state government initiative.

The programme will cover 1,000 selected students, including 750 from government colleges and 250 from private colleges, according to an official statement. The initiative is being led by Education Minister Harjot Bains.

The government said the programme aims to help students who cannot afford expensive coaching or travel to major cities for civil services preparation. Students from rural areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds are among those the initiative seeks to support.

"Every young person in Punjab carries a dream, and no dream should be held back because a family cannot afford coaching or a student lives far from a coaching centre. We want the children of Punjab to dream without limits and know that their Government stands with them," PTI quoted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He said the 'Punjab Sikhiya Kranti' initiative was aimed at improving not just classrooms but also the future opportunities available to students.

"Punjab Sikhiya Kranti' is not just about transforming classrooms, but about transforming the futures of children," Mann said, adding that Punjab progresses when its youth move forward. "We are moving towards building a 'Rangla Punjab' together," he said.

Education Minister Harjot Bains said the programme would help students pursue civil services careers without being limited by their financial circumstances.

"Behind every civil services aspirant is a dream, years of determination and often a family that makes sacrifices to support that dream. We want to ensure that financial circumstances do not decide how far a student can go," Bains said.

He added that students from villages and small towns would receive structured preparation and academic support similar to what is available in major coaching centres.

"For us, the real success of Punjab Sikhiya Kranti is when a student begins to believe that no aspiration is beyond their reach. This initiative is about giving that belief the support, opportunity and direction it deserves," Bains said.

What will the free UPSC coaching programme offer?

The online coaching programme will provide more than regular classroom sessions. Selected students will have access to live interactive classes and recorded lectures, along with study materials and test series.

The academic support will also include answer-writing practice, evaluation, personalised mentorship, doubt-clearing sessions and interview guidance.

The programme is expected to support students through different stages of their civil services preparation, from building subject knowledge to practising for examinations and interviews.

The government has not yet shared details about the application process, selection criteria or the date on which classes will begin. Interested students should follow official announcements from the Punjab government and the Education Department for further information.

With inputs of PTI